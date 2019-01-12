City of Lincoln Continues to Battle Snowfall

The city of Lincoln stated to our media partner 1011 Now that 60 crews started plowing streets and applying material to roads early Saturday morning.

At 3 a.m., the crews began plowing, and remain concentrated, on emergency snow routes, arterial streets, and bus routes, and applying deicers as needed. Street conditions vary from slush to snow covered with patchy ice beneath the snow.

StarTran buses are in operation but some may be running late due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, with additional snow accumulation of one to four inches possible. Winter driving conditions should be observed.

Be on alert for slick spots, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks, as overnight lows will cause surface freezing. Slow down and allow yourself extra travel time and stopping distance. The city also reminds drivers to give crews plenty of room to work.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

