City, LPS Seek Comments on School Resource Officer Program

The City of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) invite the public to submit feedback and suggestions regarding the proposed evaluation process for the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. The draft process is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: sskib). Residents may participate in two ways:

Submit comments online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: sskib).

Attend a community feedback session from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 8 at Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Dr. This session will be facilitated by Leadership Lincoln. Those who wish to attend the session are asked to register by November 6 at Eventbrite.com (search: SRO) to ensure sufficient materials and facilitators. Supervised reading and craft activities will be available for children in kindergarten through grade five, and pre-registration is required at the Eventbrite link.

Earlier this year, the City and school district approved the Safe and Successful Kids Interlocal agreement, which funded a series of measures focused on increasing school safety and student success. The agreement also included the addition of School Resource Officers, specialized law enforcement officers assigned to LPS schools. Six SROs currently work in the six LPS high schools, and six additional officers will be added later this school year to cover middle schools.

The Safe and Successful Kids Interlocal Board is overseeing the development of the SRO program evaluation process, which would focus on six measurable goals for the program.

In addition to the November 8 feedback session, the Interlocal Board has five regular public meetings a year. Board members are Mayor Chris Beutler, City Council members Cyndi Lamm and Bennie Shobe, and Lincoln Board of Education members Lanny Boswell, Kathy Danek and Connie Duncan. For meeting dates, agendas and more information on the Safe and Successful Kids Interlocal Board, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword sskib).

More information on LPS is available at lps.org. More information on Leadership Lincoln is available at leadershiplincoln.org.