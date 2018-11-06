City Joins Dead Man’s Run Improvement, Approves Park Grants

The City of Lincoln will join the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District and Federal Agencies to renovate the channel of Dead Man’s Run across northeast Lincoln. The project is expected to remove 250 acres and 480 residential or commercial buildings from the flood plain between 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Public Works Director Micki Esposito told the City Council Monday that the project will cost a total of $25 Million, with about $7 Million for the City’s Share.

The Council also approved a “Challenge Grant” program for the City’s Parks. $1 Million, already included in the City’s two year budget, is available for matching grants for specific projects. Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson told the Council the priority list right now includes numerous projects, with four major ones totaling $1 Million or more. The highest priority project as of now, according to Johnson, is the renovation of the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park.

The purpose of the program, according to its sponsor, Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird, is to make the City money go further and allow citizens to participate in improving the park facilities they feel most strongly about supporting.

The program, as approved, will require projects to be at least $100 thousand dollars or more in size in order to qualify for a grant from the fund.