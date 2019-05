On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair, Jane Raybould, revealed the city is facing a $3 million sales tax deficient, meaning cuts will have to be made and she’s looking for guidance from newly elected members of the council, Tammy Ward, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis. Incumbents on the council are Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe.

