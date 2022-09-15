City-County Career Fair

(KFOR NEWS September 15, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum and Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre today invited residents to attend a career fair to explore the wide variety of opportunities to serve their community through careers offered by Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“It takes a diverse, talented, and dedicated team to support the needs of our vibrant community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “From the specialists whose care supports our elder residents, to the public health nurses who provide wellness clinics for children and families, to the bus drivers who conduct the vital service of connecting residents to their jobs and schools – the opportunities to deliver meaningful services to our neighbors are plentiful.”

McIntyre said the City and County have more than 100 job opportunities in diverse roles such as recreation leaders and assistants, StarTran bus operators, public health nurses, County correctional officers, juvenile detention officers, police trainees, civil engineers, and heavy equipment operators.

To help fill those positions, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department will host a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 29 at the Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr., in Antelope Park.

McIntyre said representatives from 11 City and eight County departments will be available at the job fair to answer questions and help prospective employees with the application process.

“We offer diverse jobs in a variety of career tracks that afford people the opportunity to apply their talents in an environment that offers competitive pay, generous time off and benefits that allow you to care for yourself and your family, in addition to giving back to the community through your work,” McIntyre said.

Yoakum said that due to many employees retiring, Lancaster County has available positions ranging from entry level to professionally credentialed.

“As with the City, these County positions are crucial to the business of the County at every level from engineers to corrections officers to deputy sheriffs to nurses to equipment operators and of course many positions in our offices that manage records, finance and other functions of the government,” Yoakum said.

Mayor Gaylor Baird also noted that in addition to the many benefits and rewarding career paths offered by the City and County, Lincoln was recently ranked by CNBC as the “fifth-best U.S. city for new grads to start a career.”

“The City of Lincoln offers a truly meaningful place to work. Consider joining our team and helping to define our community,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

For available Lincoln-Lancaster County positions, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on the career fair, visit lincoln.ne.gov/careerfair.

