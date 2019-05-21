City Council Seeks Applicants For Open At-Large Seat

(KFOR NEWS May 21, 2019) Lincoln City Council Chair, Jane Raybould, has announced the process to fill the At Large City Council seat was vacated Monday, May 20 when Council member, Leirion Gaylor Baird, was sworn in as Mayor.

Any Lincoln resident who is a registered voter and a resident of Lincoln for the last three months is eligible for appointment to the Council. Those interested in being considered for appointment can apply by submitting a resume and a cover letter stating their reasons for wanting to serve on the Council. The information must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 and can be submitted in three ways:

By email to councilpacket@lincoln.ne.gov

By mail to Lincoln City Council, 555 South 10th Street, Suite 111, Lincoln, NE 68508

In person at the Council office at the address above

The names of all applicants will be made public the evening of Tuesday, May 28. Council members will review the applications and select qualified finalists, who may be interviewed individually after May 28. On Monday, June 3, the City Council will vote on the new At Large City Council representative. If none of the nominated finalists receives four yes votes, the vote will be rescheduled for a future date.

READ MORE: Leirion Gaylor Baird sworn in