City Council Meeting Delayed Due To Snow Emergency
Lincoln, NE (January 25, 2021) Due to inclement weather and in the interest of public safety, the Lincoln City Council has postponed its regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to February 1. All items on today’s agenda will carry over to the agenda for the meeting at 3 p.m. on February 1.
The pre-council budget presentation scheduled for 3 p.m. today has been postponed to noon on February 1.
For more information on City meetings and programs, visit lincoln.ne.gov.