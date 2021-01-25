      Weather Alert

City Council Meeting Delayed Due To Snow Emergency

Jan 25, 2021 @ 1:10pm

Lincoln, NE (January 25, 2021) Due to inclement weather and in the interest of public safety, the Lincoln City Council has postponed its regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to February 1.  All items on today’s agenda will carry over to the agenda for the meeting at 3 p.m. on February 1.

The pre-council budget presentation scheduled for 3 p.m. today has been postponed to noon on February 1.

For more information on City meetings and programs, visit lincoln.ne.gov.

LTU Begins Testing Program For Residential Plowing