The City-Council Planning Department is asking the public for comments on new zoning regulations for animal feedlots.

The recent debate over a permit for a chicken farm in southwestern Lancaster County had both sides agreeing that the current regulations don’t provide enough guidance on where feedlots can and can’t be located, or how they should be regulated.

The meeting will be at Scott Middle School on Thursday, June 27th, from 5:30 to 7 pm

