City Council Delays Haymarket Arena Occupation Tax Collection
The City Council voted Monday to delay the due date of the Haymarket Arena Occupation tax for 90 days, giving Lincoln bars and restaurants a little relief.
The Council passed a revised ordinance after City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the original version caused confusion.
“We talked about collecting the tax, there was a possibility for the public to be confused about whether or not the tax was going to be collected by the restaurant – and it is,” said Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said all the tax will still be paid to the city to help pay the bonds on the arena but business owners will have an extra three months to pay.