City Continues to Clear Roads Ahead of More Snow Potential

More than 60 City and contractor crews will continue residential plowing and material spreading overnight. Arterial streets range from normal driving conditions to wet with slush. Residential streets range from slush to snow-packed and are expected to improve over the next few days following plowing and warmer temperatures.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots and areas of refreeze, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down and increase following and stopping distance.

This comes as a winter weather advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon for the Lincoln area. The National Weather Service says Lincoln is facing a chance of flurries Thursday morning and patchy, blowing snow between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with wind chill values as low as -10.

Residential parking bans are not in effect. Residents are encouraged to use off-street parking to allow crews to more efficiently complete plowing operations. Residents are reminded that it is illegal to push or blow snow into the street, alley or sidewalk, and violators are subject to a fine.

Those who are unable to clear their properties can call 402-441-7644 to request volunteer assistance or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: snow angels). Volunteer sign-up is also available at this website.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

