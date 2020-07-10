      Weather Alert

City Budget Developments Expected Friday Morning

Jul 10, 2020 @ 5:01am

(KFOR NEWS  July 10, 2020)   Mayor Gaylor Baird and the City Council are facing a $12 million budget shortfall caused by the COVID pandemic.  At 10 this morning (Friday), the mayor and council members address the city budget at a news conference from the mayor’s office.  No details have been released.

In June, the mayor 5 areas of reduction including departmental budget cuts, leaving open positions vacant and cutting a day from Lincoln libraries each week. A hiring freeze and the suspension of employee travel was put in place in May.

READ MORE:   7 In 10 Respondents Worry Poor Health Will Limit Their Life Experiences

Blaze Events
FOZZY
7 months ago
Vampire Weekend – CANCELLED
10 months ago
Adelitas Way
5 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
5 months ago
Joe Rogan
5 months ago