City Budget Developments Expected Friday Morning
(KFOR NEWS July 10, 2020) Mayor Gaylor Baird and the City Council are facing a $12 million budget shortfall caused by the COVID pandemic. At 10 this morning (Friday), the mayor and council members address the city budget at a news conference from the mayor’s office. No details have been released.
In June, the mayor 5 areas of reduction including departmental budget cuts, leaving open positions vacant and cutting a day from Lincoln libraries each week. A hiring freeze and the suspension of employee travel was put in place in May.
