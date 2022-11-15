City Begins Changing Highway 2 To “Nebraska Parkway”

Lincoln, NE (November 15, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that work will begin this week to change the signs on a portion of Nebraska Highway 2 to its new designation: Nebraska Parkway. LTU will replace more than 400 general traffic signs between South 120th Street and U.S. Highway 77.

The name change follows the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) plans to relinquish the nine-mile portion of the street to the City of Lincoln when NDOT completes the Lincoln South Beltway Project. Work to change the primary Highway 2 street signs will begin in December.

“This effort will provide some time for drivers to become familiar with street signage that meets City of Lincoln traffic standards along this street and encourage businesses to update their office documents and advertisements,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director.

The street name change will require one resident, nine businesses and three State of Nebraska Department office buildings to update their addresses. LTU has notified the individuals who are directly affected.

Thomas Shafer, Assistant Director of Transportation, said once the relinquishment is complete and the City takes full responsibility for the street, LTU will review the corridor to determine possible opportunities for future street improvements.

Old street signs will be resurfaced for further use. The Nebraska Parkway name was proposed to the City’s Street Name Change Committee by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department. The name change was approved by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board in 2020.