City Awards Towing Contract
Lincoln, NE (June 21, 2021) The City of Lincoln has awarded a new four year towing contract, with an option to renew for an additional four years, after an extended controversy. Capitol Towing won the contract, as it has for the past 25 years, but only after a disputed re-bid process.
“There was a credit card payment issue. We did not give good guidance in the bid of how we would handle credit card fees, or how they would be scored. One company included them, one company did not.”
City Spokesman David Young said the challenger, Midwest Towing disputed the result, but a review panel determined that Capitol towing was the low bidder.
Young told the City Council that the re-bidding process resulted in a lower cost.
“The cost per two was reduced from $54 to $52, accident fee cleanups were $20 and now are $15, so the bottom line is anybody who is towed in Lincoln will receive a lower cost.”
Young said the cost for daily storage of vehicles will not be increased under the new contract.