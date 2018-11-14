City Attorney Running For Mayor

Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick announced Wednesday that he will be a candidate for Mayor in the upcoming spring 2019 election. Kirkpatrick joins the field of candidates hoping to replace Mayor Chris Beutler, who is prevented by the newly instituted three-term limit from running again.

“I am excited today to announce my candidacy for Mayor. This last decade great things have happened in Lincoln. But I have a renewed vision for a Lincoln moving forward, to build a future for all of us now,” said Jeff Kirkpatrick.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Mayor today, because it is time we make sure Lincoln’s future is one where all children, families, businesses, and working people do well,” said Kirkpatrick. “In order to do that we must get back to the basics – the foundations that truly make communities great – our streets, our roads, our public safety, our children’s education, a strong economy, and providing people the tools they need succeed”

Kirkpatrick graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He taught school and coached for several years prior to working as communications director for Nebraska Farmers Union. He then attended law school in Lincoln and clerked for Judge Caporale of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Kirkpatrick has served as the Lincoln City Attorney since 2014 after four years as an assistant city attorney. He also is currently serving as interim director of the Lincoln Human Rights Commission.