City Asks Community to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Water Use

LINCOLN—(News Release July 31)—City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced Lincoln’s wellfields that supply water to the Lincoln community are currently without electricity after severe storms caused extensive damage to the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) electrical distribution system. The damage has resulted in the loss of electricity to all 44 of Lincoln’s wells located near Ashland, Nebraska. Due to the loss of power, the City is asking that community members immediately stop all outdoor water use and voluntarily reduce indoor water use until further notice.

Director Liz Elliott said the damage will take time to repair and is asking for the community’s help with this serious situation.

“Our top priority is ensuring that residents have access to safe drinking water and to ensure the overall health and safety of all our residents,” said Director Liz Elliott. “We ask for the community’s help as work to repair the damage.”

Elliott said LTU continues to work to restore power and will have more information on Lincoln’s wellfields and water management system by 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1.