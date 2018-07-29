City Announces Street, Intersection Closures

The City of Lincoln announced multiple road closures that you’ll want to avoid this week.

Four intersections on North 27th Street and on Superior Street will partially close between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. July 29 through August 1 for joint and crack sealing. Access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, July 29: Cornhusker Highway and 27th Street

Monday, July 30: 27th Street and Superior Street

Tuesday, July 31: 33rd Street and Superior Street

Wednesday, August 1: 48th Street and Superior Street

On Monday, 56th and Holdrege will close during the day for resurfacing. The intersection work is part of a larger street improvement project on 56th Street from Vine to Adams streets. The project includes repairing and sealing pothole-causing cracks, resurfacing, and upgrading sidewalk ramps to ADA standards.

Lincoln residents are encouraged to exercise caution around construction crews.

