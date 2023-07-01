City Announces Independence Day Holiday Schedules
(KFOR Lincoln July 1, 2023)
The City of Lincoln Friday announced holiday schedules for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4:
- All City offices will be closed.
- All public pools will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.:
Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670
Highlands Aquatic Centers, 5511 N.W. 12th Street , 402-441-7800
University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th Street, 402-441-7834
Arnold Heights Neighborhood Pool, 4000 N.W. 46th Street, 402-441-7829
Ballard Neighborhood Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
Eden Neighborhood Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek Road , 402-441-7827
Irvingdale Neighborhood Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
Woods Neighborhood Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
- The Trago Park sprayground, N. 22nd and “U” streets, will be open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All public golf courses will be open:
Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081
Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960
Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969
Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966
Ager Golf Course and Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-3863
- All Lincoln City Libraries will be closed. The Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St., will close at 5 p.m. on July 6 for staff training.
- StarTran buses will not be in service. The StarTran office, 710 “J” St. will be closed.
- All City recreation and community centers will be closed:
Air Park West Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876
Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789
Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480
Easterday Recreation Center, 6130 Adams St., 402-441-7901
“F Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St., 402-441-7951
Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954
- The Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., will be closed.