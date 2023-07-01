104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

City Announces Independence Day Holiday Schedules

July 1, 2023 9:47AM CDT
(KFOR Lincoln July 1, 2023)

The City of Lincoln Friday announced holiday schedules for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4:

  • All City offices will be closed.
  • All public pools will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.:

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670

Highlands Aquatic Centers, 5511 N.W. 12th Street , 402-441-7800

University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th Street, 402-441-7834

Arnold Heights Neighborhood Pool, 4000 N.W. 46th Street, 402-441-7829

Ballard Neighborhood Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898

Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden Neighborhood Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek Road , 402-441-7827

Irvingdale Neighborhood Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828

Woods Neighborhood Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

  • The Trago Park sprayground, N. 22nd and “U” streets, will be open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • All public golf courses will be open:

Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081

Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960

Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969

Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966

Ager Golf Course and Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-3863

  • All Lincoln City Libraries will be closed. The Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St., will close at 5 p.m. on July 6 for staff training.
  • StarTran buses will not be in service. The StarTran office, 710 “J” St. will be closed.
  • All City recreation and community centers will be closed:

Air Park West Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876

Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789

Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480

Easterday Recreation Center, 6130 Adams St., 402-441-7901

“F Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St., 402-441-7951

Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954

  • The Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., will be closed.

