City And Boy Scouts Offer Free Christmas Tree Disposal
Lincoln, NE (December 28, 2020) The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Monday, January 18 at these locations:
- Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th Street
- Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field
- Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street
- Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive
- Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets
- Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot
All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 34th year for the City’s tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pick up dates are January 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10. Visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 to schedule a pickup. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.
Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.
