Cigarette Blamed For Two-Alarm Fire At Northeast Lincoln Apartment Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 6)–A cigarette is to blame for a two-alarm fire around 5am Tuesday at the Chateau Apartments near 61st and Vine in northeast Lincoln.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist said the fire spread from a second-floor balcony into a unit and caused about $100,000 damage. Crist says fire damage was confined to the single unit, but smoke and water damage was reported throughout the building.
No one was hurt in the fire. Occupants had evacuated the structure when LFR arrived. The occupants from 8 units were displaced due to the fire.