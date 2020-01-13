Cigar Enthusiasts Gather in Lincoln This Week

(KFOR NEWS January 13, 2020) The 13th Annual Nebraska Cigar Festival, Friday, January 17, 2020 will bring together cigar enthusiasts to enjoy cigars from around the world, meet with cigar representatives and visit with local cigar shop and cigar bar teams. The event will be held at the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 West O Street, Lincoln, NE.
Stacy Ann Griffin, Chief Cigar Enthusiast, is looking forward to this year’s event. ‘We’re excited to welcome our friends and meet new friends at this year’s event. Attendees will also have an opportunity to see live demonstrations of cigar rolling from Master Cigar Roller Corey Frisbee.
Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nebraska-cigar-festival-2020-tickets-83048457171
· General Admission Tickets – $85.00 each (Entry at 6:30 p.m.)
· VIP Tickets – $135.00 each (Early Entry at 5:00 p.m.)
· Reserved VIP Tables of 6 – $1,025.00 each (Early Entry at 5:00 p.m.)
o Sales Tax is not included in the ticket price and all sales are final.
o No refunds.
Attendees must be 21 years of age to attend and be able to produce a valid ID at the door. This event allows smoking in an indoor environment, which is possible due to a temporary waiver issued by the State of Nebraska.
