Church Near NWU Campus Suffered Damage Due To Vandalism

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported burglary that ended up turning into a vandalism case at First United Methodist Church off of 50th and St. Paul next to the Nebraska Wesleyan University Campus.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called out late Thursday morning and talked to a pastor, who said security cameras showed four unknown people get into the church the previous night. A fire extinguisher was set off in the sanctuary, a glass chandelier was shattered, while a flatscreen TV, remote and microphone were shattered and two stain glass windows were also damaged, window pedestal was broken, a Bible was shredded and oil and ash were spread over pew cushions.

Total damage amounts are around $6,500.

If you have information on this vandalism case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.