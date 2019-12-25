(KFOR NEWS December 25, 2019) When you are ready to get rid of your real Christmas tree…recycle it.
, The City has Christmas tree drop-off sites through Tuesday, January 21 at these locations:
Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th Street
Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field
Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street
Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive
Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets
Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot
All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 33rd year for the City’s tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pick up dates are December 28, 29 and January 1, 4, 5 and 11, offered in these zip code areas: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.
Schedule a pickup by contacting Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.
Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.
