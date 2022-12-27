Christmas Tree and Lights Recycling Programs

(KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites December 25 through January 16, 2023, at these locations:

Seng Park – University Place, North 50th and Garland streets Holmes Lake Park – South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field Tierra Park – South 29th Street and Tierra Drive Woods Park – South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot Ballard Park – 3901 North 66th Street Oak Lake Park – three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees.

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service December 26 and 31, and January 1, 2, 7, 8 and 14, 2023. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 . Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal.

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through January 10, 2023. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop off locations include:

Eastridge Elementary School parking lot , 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground

, 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot , 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo

, 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations (except Station 8) – List of Locations

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.

The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.

READ MORE: Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs