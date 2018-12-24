This Christmas, I get to stick around in Lincoln, which is awesome. Typically, I’m home in Denver (which is where this beauty of a photo comes from, featuring my mom), but this year I’ve finally embraced the place I’ve lived for over a decade as my one-true-home.

Despite the fact that there’s no snow on the ground, I’m feeling spirited, merry and bright and ready to celebrate the holiday with some new traditions. So far… it’s included:

Sleeping in late

Opening presents (having a formal Christmas w/ the Lincoln family tomorrow morning)

Watching A Christmas Story

Watching my dog tear off the ear to his “special” buddy (ya know… the one he humps)

Later, we’ll see Christmas lights, drink egg nog, change into funny pajamas, and spend time with those we hold most dear.

I know this isn’t my usual sarcastic post, but ’tis the freakin’ season. What are your Christmas traditions? I want to hear the weirdest ones, and I’ll give you a shoutout on Wednesday on air.