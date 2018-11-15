Christmas Shopping Season Underway

The Holiday Shopping Season started with a boost for local retailers Thursday. Mayor Chris Beutler issued a proclamation supporting local retailers, and urging everyone to do at least some of their shopping at locally owned and operated businesses.

City Council Chair Bennie Shobe said Lincoln is a great place to shop.

“We have never had such a wide variety of retail options. By shopping local, we can see the choices grow along with the population.”

Jim Otto, the head of the Nebraska Retail Federation, said local business owners provide a valuable service.

“They’re actually the fabric of our community”, he said. “They hire local people, they pay local taxes, they contribute to local charities.”

Otto said said local retailers offer a lot more than smiles, and the ability to “try the shoes on.”

“I’ve never seen a local sports team with an Amazon sponsor logo on their uniforms” he said, adding “what really is frustrating is knowing that some people shop online, then go to their locally owned retailer and ask for a donation for their favorite charity.”

He said the likelihood of the State of Nebraska collecting sales tax from online retailers will help level the playing field, but said his organization has more work to do.

“We have to figure out how to help individual retailers open their digital doors wider than they already are so they can have the market of the world instead of just the 50 or 100 mile radius.”

The Downtown Lincoln Association and its two dozen retailer members hosted another of its popular “Shop The Blocks” events Thursday afternoon and evening.