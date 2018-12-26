Christmas Day For LPD

There is no such thing as a “typical day” for a Lincoln Police officer. That’s especially true for Christmas Day.

On KFOR Mornings, City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, says there were 188 incidents in Lincoln on Christmas day, including 39 disturbance calls, 12 larcenies, 8 traffic crashes, 3 weapons violations and a missing person. Casady also said through November, there have been 972 arrests in Lincoln for drunken driving, pointing out during his long law enforcement career, there have been two years where DWI arrests have topped 2,000.