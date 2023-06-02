Chris Fehn gives first interview post-Slipknot departure: “I’m sorry that it ended so soon”

Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn reflects on his time with the masked metallers in his first interview since his departure from the band in 2019.

During an episode of the Drum for a Song podcast — hosted by Dane Campbell, son of Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell — Fehn shares a message to fans of the ‘Knot who have supported him.

“I love them,” Fehn replies. “And I’m sorry that it ended so soon, but that’s the way things go.”

“The fans really were the only part that was great for me,” Fehn continues. “That stage performance, and seeing them and seeing the reaction was the best part.”

He laughs, “The rest of it can f*** off.”

Fehn notes, though, that his Slipknot experience is “kinda like any band.”

“[The fans are] the best part, the rest of it is touring, flights, personalities, this and that and this and that,” he says. “So I really do miss [the fans], I miss playing live, I do, but it’s all good, man.”

Fehn joined Slipknot in 1998 and was known in the band for his long-nosed mask. He was dismissed from the ‘Knot in 2019 after he filed a lawsuit accusing members Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan of cheating him out of money earned from the band. Fehn discontinued the suit in 2020.

Slipknot has since released two new albums, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind and 2022’s The End, So Far. Fehn was replaced by Michael Pfaff, who was long known only as “Tortilla Man” before his identity was officially announced in 2022.

