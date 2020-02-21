Children’s Water Bottles Recall
(KFOR NEWS February 21, 2020) Check your child’s water bottle. If it’s made by, Contigo, stop using it and contact the company.
Contigo has launched a second recall of more than 5 1/2 million children’s water bottles after their first recall’s replacement lid turned out to be a choking hazard…the replacement lid’s spout comes off, choking more than 2 dozen children.
If you have purchased a Contigo children’s water bottle from a big box chain like Walmart between 2018 and 2020 it’s recommended that you stop using them immediately and contact Contigo for a new water bottle.
READ MORE: Donate blood during March to be eligible for Lion King tickets