Children’s Photos Could Win College Cash

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg tuesday announced the launch of the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust Back-to-School Photo Drawing, a new scholarship opportunity open to families across the United States.

The State’s NEST 529 program is inviting families to submit back-to-school photos of children 8 years old or younger by September 30, 2018. Ten randomly selected winners will be awarded $2,000 each in the form of a NEST 529 contribution. Entries will be accepted by mail and online at www.NEST529.com/scholarships.

Each photo should include only one child, who would be the winner of the account if the photo is one of the ten drawn.

“Back to school is an exciting time for parents and kids alike and a time when memories are made. Because families often capture these milestones through photographs, this scholarship opportunity encourages families to prioritize saving for the future as they celebrate the present moment together,” said Treasurer Stenberg. “We are happy to share in the back-to-school memories families will cherish for years to come, while helping families plan for the costs of higher education.”

