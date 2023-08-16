Child Hit By Car Wednesday Morning While Heading To School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–For the second straight day, a child was hit by a car heading to school.

This latest case happened just before 8am Wednesday in the area of 8th and “C” Streets, about two-and-a-half blocks from Everett Elementary and three blocks from Park Middle School. Lincoln Police say the 14-year-old boy that was hit wasn’t seriously hurt.

Meanwhile, Police say they have been contacted by several people and have been offered security video from Tuesday morning’s hit and run in front of Culler Middle School in the 5200 block of Vine Street. A 13-year-old student was injured but nothing life-threatening.

Police says they are looking for a small black SUV that left the scene heading eastbound.