Child Health and Education Advocates Release Guidelines for Safe Return to School
(KFOR NEWS July 15, 2020) An alliance of medical providers and child and education advocates today released guidance on returning to school safely, classroom preparedness and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The Nebraska Child Health & Education Alliance (NCHEA) says students and school personnel must wear masks whenever possible and practice social distancing.
The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) and the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) are members of the Alliance and support the guidelines.
“Wearing masks and frequent hand washing are two very important actions that we can all take to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Jenni Benson, president of the NSEA. “Of necessity, school will look quite different this fall. We must do all we can to protect the health of our children, school staff and every community across Nebraska.”
“We know it is critically important that school districts remain flexible in responding to new information,” said John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. “Local school boards will continue to work with school administration and health officials to address the individual needs and situations of their district and community.”
The NCHEA outlined classroom preparedness practices, including: facing students forward in the classroom; practicing social distancing between students and with other classrooms; limiting exposure in common places; encouraging outdoor exercises and activities throughout the day; creating an e-learning protocol for quarantined students and for long-term implementation; developing flexible absenteeism policies; and routinely cleaning desks, devices and common areas.
NCHEA also adopted the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Key Principles for School Re-Entry. The AAP “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in schools.” It also states that school policies should be “…appropriate for child and adolescent developmental stages while also considering vulnerable students’ needs.”
The Nebraska Child Health & Education Alliance (NCHEA) is an advocacy organization with the goal of ensuring Nebraska children and youth have access to health services to ensure success as educated, healthy adults. NCHEA member organizations include Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Boys Town National Research Hospital, CHI Health, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medical Association, Project Harmony, CRCC, Nebraska Association of School Boards, the Nebraska State Education Association and Voices for Children.
Find a PDF of the guidance at https://files.constantcontact.com/e1e19f62801/e854083e-f4d0-40a9-a472-60476f0c1f9e.pdf
