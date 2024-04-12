Chickens Killed When Chicken Coop Burned Early Friday in Central Lincoln
April 12, 2024 7:58AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–A fire Friday morning in the area of 27th and Dudley, where a chicken coop was fully involved.
The call came out shortly before 5am Friday.
According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, firefighters had to fight the fire defensively, since chicken coop was fully involved. No reports of any injuries. Fire investigators say a heat lamp was too close to a combustible and the chickens did not survive.
About $1,000 damage was done.