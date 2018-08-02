Chicken Farm Stalemate Continues

A packed room, a controversial request to build a large chicken farm at southwest 135th and Wittstruck Road Wednesday, but still no decision. The City-County Planning Commission listened to a second round of lengthy testimony for and against Gage County farmer Randy Essink’s request to build the facility in Southwest Lancaster County near the Saline County line.

Testimony for and against the 200-thousand head chicken raising facility, which is intended as a Costco supplier, lasted over 4 hours. Opponents argued possible smell, water pollution, dust, traffic, over-taxing the area’s ground water, and generally that the site is in the middle of a neighborhood… a place that a chicken farm doesn’t belong.

Supporters, many of them employees and soon-to-be growers for Lincoln Premium Poultry, told the Commission the new farm will help the economy by paying property taxes. Several pointed out that it’ll provide cheap fertilizer for area farmers, emphasizing that agriculture is the State’s number one industry and we need to support it…especially a guy and his family who plan to live right there and work in the four chicken barns.

After the testimony, the Planning commission voted 4-3 for approval, but two commissioners were absent and at least 5 votes are needed either way to settle the issue. They’re scheduled to vote again in 2 weeks when all nine members are expected to be present.

