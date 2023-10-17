Chicago Man Wounded After Stabbing Officer Early Tuesday at North Lincoln Bus Station

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–A heated confrontation regarding not enough bus fare led to a stabbing and shooting early Tuesday morning at a north Lincoln bus station.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called around 12:15am to an incident at the Arrow Bus Depot near 52nd and Superior about a man that didn’t have enough money to buy a ticket for the bus that was heading east toward Iowa. Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow said the man refused to get off the bus and when officers showed up, the man refused to comply with their orders.

A fight between the 27-year-old man from Chicago and the two officers ensued, where the man pulled out a knife, stabbed one of the officers in the neck and tried to grab for an officer’s gun, prompting another officers to fire a single shot. The suspect was wounded and taken to a Lincoln hospital while in custody to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. The officer who was stabbed was treated at a hospital for a non life-threatening wound.

Chief Morrow told reporters the man was reported missing by authorities on Monday and he allegedly stole an RV on Sunday and abandoned it Monday near Goehner, about 30 miles west of Lincoln. Once the man is released from the hospital, Chief Morrow says he will be taken to the Lancaster County Jail to face charges of first-degree assault on an officer and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

At the time of the stabbing and shooting, there were 20 people on board the bus and none of them were hurt.

“I’m very proud of our officers and the quick action that they took to minimize the impact of injury to those on the bus and additionally the suspect. They showed incredible restraint based on the struggle that they had with an armed assailant,” Chief Morrow said of the officers involved in the scuffle.

The names of the officer and suspect are not being released yet, until friends and family have been notified. Morrow mentioned that she visited with the injured officer at the hospital, who is in “good spirits.” The officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave, as part of LPD’s protocol in officer-involved shootings.

