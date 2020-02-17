Chicago Comes To Pinewood Bowl
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2020) The multi-platinum, Grammy® award-winning band Chicago will bring audiences of all ages to their feet on Wednesday, August 5 at Pinewood Bowl Theater. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.
Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at #10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994. A long time coming!
