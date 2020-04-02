CHI Health Launches New Online Chat for COVID-19 Questions
In addition to their help line phone number, CHI Health just launched a new, free service that will help consumers understand their risk and what care options are available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s called Provider Chat and it connects people across Nebraska and southwest Iowa with a health care provider in a secure online chat.
Go to CHI Health’s Coronavirus page and take the Questionnaire. If you appear to be high risk, you can click on the live provider chat link for immediate access to a CHI Health provider who can answer your COVID questions.
Questionnaire link: https://www.chihealth.com/coronavirus
The chat feature will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After hours, consumers will be directed to a free virtual visit with a provider.
