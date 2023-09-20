Check out one of Ozzy Osbourne’s “favorite new bands”

Ozzy Osbourne is a big fan of OTTTO.

The Prince of Darkness has named the group, which features Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo‘s son, Tye, “one of my favorite new bands.”

“I’ve known the bass player since he was kid,” Ozzy writes in a Facebook post alongside a link to the OTTTO song “Skyscraper.”

By the way, the elder Trujillo played in Ozzy’s live band before joining Metallica in 2003. He also plays on Ozzy’s latest solo album, 2022’s Patient Number 9.

OTTTO, meanwhile, recently played a run of gigs as part of Metallica’s “Takeover” events in between shows on the M72 tour.

