Chase Starts In Iowa, Ends In Nebraska

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Tennessee man early Friday morning after a chase that started in Iowa and ended in Bellevue.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, troopers were alerted that authorities in Iowa were chasing a vehicle traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour approaching Nebraska on Interstate 80. As the 2006 Ford Mustang crossed into Nebraska, troopers reported that it was driving on bare rims at a high rate of speed.

NSP became involved in the pursuit when the speeding Mustang left I-80 and headed south into Sarpy County. During the pursuit, pieces began coming off the vehicle. At least one piece hit and damaged an NSP unit while the trooper was in pursuit. The Mustang stopped near 25th and Cornhusker at 4:50 a.m. Troopers took the driver into custody.

37 year old Larry Phillips, of Tennessee, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Sarpy County Jail. Phillips will also face charges in Iowa.

