Chase Begins In Seward, Ends In North Lincoln

No one was seriously hurt when a driver crashed into a guard rail in North Lincoln thursday morning, ending a chase that started in downtown Seward. 32 year old Tyler Behnken of Columbus was arrested by State Troopers and Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies after running eastward from the wrecked vehicle along Interstate 80. He’d been chased by a police officer who saw him driving erratically into Seward’s downtown area. The chase followed Highway 34 at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Seward Police Chief Alan Baldwin said the vehicle had been stolen in Columbus. He said that, plus the results of blood test, are likely to explain why Behnken fled after the officer turned on the flashing lights.

