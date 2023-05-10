Charf, Reed Step Down From Head Coaching Positions at Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–After 17 years as Lincoln Pius X’s head baseball coach, Troy Charf announced Wednesday that he is stepping down.

In 17 seasons, Charf had a head coaching record of 264-157, brought nine teams to the state tournament, won three state titles and finished as runner-ups twice. Charf says he will continue teaching and coaching football at Pius X and spend more time with his family.

Pius X also announced Wednesday that Jamie Reed is stepping down as head softball coach after one season, where her team advanced to a district championship and broke 15 records. Reed has accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.