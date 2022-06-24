Char-Dee-Mac-Dennis Whiskey
They play bar owners on TV, but now the guys from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” really will be selling alcohol.
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day have launched their own whiskey brand called Four Walls.
All proceeds from this limited-edition whiskey will benefit the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association’s HARP (Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania).
“We were shooting Season 15 when bars were shutting down all across America,” McElhenney said in a statement. “So, we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back.”
Here’s the rough news:
Those wishing to help out while drinking up should also expect to pay. The top shelf bottle, a 15-plus-year, single-barrel, cask-strength Irish Whiskey packaged with signatures from Howerton, McElhenney and Day, retails for $999. (It’s also only being released in a run of 755.)
The 90-proof blend, tailored to be consumed neat or in a cocktail, goes for $89.