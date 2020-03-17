Changes in Government Offices Forced by COVID-19
Many government agencies are taking steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus throughout Nebraska by changing how they will operate.
The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds Office will be suspending walk-in customer service indefinitely beginning Wednesday, March 18th. The office will still maintain regular office hours, and will remain available to the public via telephone, email, and website.
The Douglas County Treasurer’s office will no longer be accepting walk-in traffic beginning Wednesday March 18th, the State DMV office co-located with the County Treasurer at 5730 S 144th Street in Omaha will also follow suit. All drive test appointments for this location have been cancelled.
The Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for March 27th has been canceled.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order on Tuesday to permit state and local governmental boards, commissions, and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference, or other electronic means through May 31st, 2020.
