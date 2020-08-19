Chancellor To UNL Students: “You Hold The Success Of This Semester In Your Hands.”
Lincoln, NE (August 19, 2020) University of Nebraska Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a “Welcome Back” video to students today. Green thanked Faculty and Staff for the preparation, and thanked new students for choosing UNL. He then reminded all to follow health-related protocols.
In-person, on-campus instruction begins next Monday, Aug. 24. Students moved back to campus over the past week as on-line classes got underway.
“As we go forward into carefully planned, but let’s face it, uncharted waters, let’s always remember to give each other a good measure of grace and goodwill,” Green said. “Most of all, let’s enjoy the opportunity to be here on our campuses and have a great semester ahead.”
In the message, Green referenced recent shifts away from in-person instruction made by the University of North Carolina, Notre Dame and Michigan State. Green cautioned that the same could happen at Nebraska if the campus community — particularly students — fails to observe responsible behaviors (which include avoiding large parties and crowded bars).
“College is meant to be a socially engaging and learning experience — not a socially distanced one,” Green said. “But, if we act like this is any other year, the experience of being on campus likely will close down.
“To succeed, we must be smart and we must be united in our response. We will only be successful if all of us — whether on-campus or off-campus — practice necessary safety measures.”
Those measures include wearing masks, observing social distancing guidelines, regular hand washing, using hand sanitizer stations on campus, and self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
“You hold the success of this semester in your hands” Green said. “It’s a hard truth, but it’s the truth.”
