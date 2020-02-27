Chancellor Ronnie Green Issues Letter About UNL Coronavirus Preparations — UNL Students Brought Back From Study Abroad Trips
Chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement about how University of Nebraska-Lincoln leadership, along with the leadership of the University of Nebraska system, public health officials and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, are engaged in conversations to plan for the eventual arrival of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
The U.S. Department of State and the CDC have put a number of travel advisories or warnings in place due to the coronavirus, and it is also effecting the UNL faculty, staff, and students.
Based on these advisories, NU policy currently restricts faculty, staff, and student travel to mainland China and South Korea. Travel to Mongolia is also restricted for students. All UNL-sponsored study abroad programs to these locations have been cancelled for Spring and Summer.
In addition, the school is monitoring a number of other locations in anticipation of possible restrictions.
Chancellor Green also said that there is no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those transported to the containment units at UNMC.
—
Our media partner 1011 Now reports that four University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be returning from their study abroad trips in South Korea sometime this week due to coronavirus concerns.
UNL says the recall comes as the Center for Disease Control elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 in South Korea. University policy states that once a county hits the highest level, students are recalled from that area.
