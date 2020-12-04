Chamber Salutes Local Businesses
Lincoln, NE (December 3, 2020) The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses by presenting its annual “Celebrate Business” Awards today.
— Turbine Flats and The Bay were named Small Businesses of the year.
— Auto parts maker InExhaust is the Manufacturer of the year.
— Trucking business “Basic Block” received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.
— The Lincoln Sports Foundation received the Tourism Development award.
— Union Bank and Trust Company was named the winner of the Cornerstone award.
— City Council Member Sandra Washington is the Roger T. Larson Community Builder of the year.
— Duncan Aviation received the Master of the Pivot Award.
Unlike previous years, the 25th annual Celebrate Business Awards presentation was done virtually.
