Chamber Celebrates Business

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recognized eight award winners with the 2018 Celebrate Business Awards Wednesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel:

The SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Strictly Business Magazine

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Zoetis

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – SCHEELS

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – Don’t Panic Lab

TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Lancaster Event Center

CORNERSTONE AWARD – Spreetail

ROGER T. LARSON COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD – Scott Young

BURNHAM YATES CITIZENSHIP AWARD – Rich Herink

