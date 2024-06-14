Chain Reaction Crash Hospitalizes One Person in Critical Condition

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A serious crash near 1st and Old Cheney on Thursday afternoon, where four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision heading westbound.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says investigators are looking into speed, restraints or distractions were factors in the crash. Two people were taken to a hospital, including a passenger in the second vehicle suffering critical injuries but is in stable condition.

The driver of the first vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt. No citations have been issued.