Ok so I laughed so hard at this headline. Apparently there is a facebook page out there that is vying for Nickelback headman Chad Kroeger to do vocals for the Nirvana Reunion. The Page Be Reet created the event on their page and it has more than 1000 people responding saying they would go. The reactions to this event have been either supportive or just downright hateful. The Reunion is supposedly going to be in at Nirvana Hair and Beauty Bar in Manchester, UK. Who would be down for this??