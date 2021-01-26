Chaaaaaaaaaaching

Unless my team, the Las Vegas Raiders, are playing in the Super Bowl, I’m probably not going. Wait a minute, tickets are how much? Ok that’s why I’m not going…EVER
It’s a super showdown: 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs vs. 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. But, those aren’t the only numbers to talk about. With a reduced-capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are expected to be even more sky-high than normal. Reports say four lower-level 50-yard line seats sold for $160,000 overnight. Two seats, 8 rows up from the Chiefs bench: $70,000 for the pair. The best seats available on Ticketmaster as of late Sunday night: $26,000 for one ticket (plus fees).
I will give props to the NFL for giving away seats to a number of front line workers. That’s super cool and they certainly deserve it!