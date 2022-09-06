Are you a Star Wars fan? A real, real fan? This is certainly one of the coolest props that went on the block. Hans Solo’s prop gun.

The Rock Island Auction Company held a collector firearms event which included a very special prop gun. This particular prop gun was used in a little movie called Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The Hans Solo prop gun was expected to fetch around 500-thousand. The auction ended on the gun with a million dollar bid. That’s cool. If I had a million dollars I’d buy it.

Full story from the Independent